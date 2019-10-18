Share:

KARACHI - Pink Illumination Ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid on Thursday in recognition to breast cancer campaign wherein the monument of Quaid’s tomb was lighted in pink colour. First Lady Mrs Samina Arif Alvi was the guest of honour of the ceremony.

“The importance of Pink Ribbon Campaign is that if breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, there are more than 90 percent chances of full survival,” she said. First Lady advised and encouraged all the women of Pakistan above 40 years to have a mammography once a year to make breast cancer a disease of the past.

First Lady said that today’s pink illumination in Pakistan’s biggest city is an international symbol of hope against eradication of breast cancer and we support this global initiative. She acknowledged efforts of Pink Ribbon Pakistan in spearheading awareness on breast cancer and advised them to approach rural areas of the country. She also encouraged private hospitals of Pakistan to be a part of this global initiative.

Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia, with every 1 in 9 Pakistani women at the risk of this disease. One of the major concerns regarding the disease is the lack of information, which ultimately leads to failure in early diagnosis,” she added. Pink Ribbon Campaign, which was started in 1992, relates to awareness on breast cancer. This annual campaign is run all over the world in the month of October to spread the message.

First Lady of Pakistan Mrs Samina Arif Alvi urged both women and men to discuss each other about Breast Cancer for controlling these kinds of fatal diseases. First Lady was addressing the “Breast Cancer Awareness” campaign at Sindh Governor House Karachi.

She said that diseases of women like breast cancer can be controlled through awareness, it is not a religious issue but a medical problem, which only can be controlled through proper treatment, awareness is first and basic step.

Mrs Alvi further said that diagnosis ratio and death rate due to breast cancer in Pakistan is increasing day by day, which is alarming. Public and private sectors should also come forward to join Women Task force for this noble cause, she added.

She said young girls are also being affected by breast cancer, women feel shame to discuss about it which can be dangerous for life in the future.

Mrs Alvi urges women and men to talk about these kinds of diseases with their family members and start check up from Jinnah Hospital Karachi and other hospitals for free treatment to save their lives.