Share:

ISLAMABAD - Slider Zone, Bahria Town has opened Pakistan’s first ever international escape room. Paniq Room has opened its doors to public at Bahria Town , Near Green Valley, Rawalpindi.

Paniq Room is a real life escape room game from Hungary that provides a truly unforgettable and unique experience to its players where they are put in to a situation and they have to come out together solving the puzzles and helping each other as a team.

The event was attended by the Management of Bahria Town , Management of Shifa International Hospital, Hungarian Ambassador, and prominent social media blogger and vloggers.

The visitors termed it as a great experience for them and they hoped that more of such activities will add impetus to the declining entertainment options in the country.