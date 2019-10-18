Share:

“How do we prevent Iran developing an atomic bomb, when, on the American side, dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki is not recognised as a war crime?”

–Gunter Grass

One of the greatest ironies of histories that have its reverberation till this day was the atom bombs dropped by an American B-29 bomber over the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. As if it was not enough, three days later Nagasaki was the target of another atom bomb. The first bomb resulted in the immediate killing of 80,000 people whereas it is estimated that the second bomb killed around 40,000 people.

It is interesting to note that the Second World War like its predecessor was not fought to defeat people of an alien religion. It was a war fought between the global powers of the day to secure colonies and national interests. At the end of the war, the victors claimed their moral superiority over the defeated ones by claiming that they fought the war to save the Jews of Europe. However, the Allied powers, objectively speaking, were guilty of war crimes as it targeted civilian populations of Japan. And the adage that victors write the history is true to this day. Despite the worst violations of human rights in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria the international community still accepts the United States as the greatest champion of human rights.