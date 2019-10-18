Share:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed in Islamabad on Friday after mid-air turbulence forced them to re-land the plane in Lahore.

A thunderstorm forced their pilot to abort two landing attempts in the capital. Prince William and his wife Kate ended up staying the night in Lahore.

For the final day of the tour, Kate wore another number white number, this time by Elan. The white kurta featured black embroidery. The 37-year-old paired the while kurta with a pair of nude J Crew pumps.

The duke and duchess visited an army canine school in Islamabad as their last engagement of the tour. A planned trip to the Pakistan military post was called off after the flight drama.

The royals spent a busy Thursday in Lahore, during which they played cricket, visited SOS Village, a children’s orphanage, visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and toured the iconic Badshahi Mosque, one of the world's largest mosques.

In the evening, the RAF Voyager carrying the royals, who are on a four-day official visit to Pakistan, aborted landings in Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi due to severe turbulence.

Yesterday's aborted flight was described by a Reuters photographer on board as one of the most turbulent he had experienced in 25 years of regular flying, although the couple told reporters after returning to Lahore they were “fine”.

William, who has previously worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, told reporters after they landed in Lahore that he and Kate were fine and joked that the problems had been caused because he was flying the plane.