TIMERGARA - Cricket player and noted businessman of Timergara Qazi Umar Saeed Jan has been appointed as Chairman of Insaf Sports and Culture Federation Pakistan’s (ISCFP) Lower Dir Sports Development Advisory Committee, according to a notification issued by the ISCFP. “It is a great day for me to utilise my skills and time to support the talented players of Lower Dir. I will do my level best for promotion of these players,” Qazi said.

“The ISCFP will support talent from district level to national level. Lower Dir district had great potential for all kinds of players, but unfortunately the talent could not flourish due to non-availability of a proper platform,” Qazi concluded.