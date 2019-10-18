Share:

Rain and hailstorm have turned weather cold in parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir on Friday.

Heavy downpours lashed Islamabad, Lahore, Kot Momin, Toba Tek Singh, Safdarabad, Pindi Bhattian, Nowshera, Risalpur, Swabi, Malakand, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur on Thursday night and Friday morning. It hailed in Attock, Pindigheb, Mardan, Karak and adjacent areas.

The Met Office has predicted that the westerly wave which is affecting upper parts of the country is likely to persist till Saturday. Furthermore, snowfall is forecasted in the mountain areas.