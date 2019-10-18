Share:

SHIKARPUR - The Sindh government has started the process for providing jobs to physically challenged persons.

Mirpurkhas Division Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Director [Primary] Mirpurkhas, conducted interviews for 9 vacant posts for disable persons at DC Office while District Recruitment Committee [DRC] scrutinised and verified the documents as well as physical presence of the candidate.

Naveed Alam Abro, talking to this scribe, expressed his pleasure and said that it was highest example of good governance of Sindh Government and historical achievement of the office of the District Education Officer [Primary] Mirpurkhas and further said that this office completed all necessary formalities in respect of appointment of disable persons. Abro was also certain that offer orders would be handed over to disable persons as soon as possible for the welfare of the disable persons and their families.