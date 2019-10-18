Share:

Multan - The ongoing row between PTI MPA Sabeen Gull and doctors of Children Complex Hospital further worsened on Thursday.

A total of 48 doctors of the hospital announced to resign from their posts and demanded suspension of Punjab Assembly membership of the MPA. The medics who tendered their resignations included one Professor, seven Association Professors, nine Assistant Professors and 24 Senior Registrars.

The MPA had tabled a privilege motion in the Punjab Assembly, claiming that she went to the hospital with her sick child but no doctor attended the ailing kid. The Privilege Committee of the assembly summoned the Medical Superintendent, an ADMS Dr Shahid and Dr Saadia on the motion. ADMS Dr Shahid has already been suspended by the Punjab government. Addressing a news conference, Prof Kashif Chishti said that the MPA sought protocol in the hospital and instead of taking action against her, the doctors were summoned and harassed. He added that political intervention in hospitals badly affected the functioning of the healthcare system. He warned that the doctors would not withdraw their resignations and strike if action was not taken against the MPA.

Meanwhile, the doctors went of complete strike as a result of which all departments of the Children Complex Hospital including OPD and Emergency were shut down. Dozens of patients and their attendants were seen stranded in hospital corridors, requesting doctors to attend them, but to no avail. The attendants feared that the strike might result into deaths of many serious patients.