Share:

LAHORE - Southern Punjab recorded a crushing seven wicket win over Balochistan in the National T20 2nd XI Tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday.

This was Southern Punjab’s third consecutive victory; they remain the only unbeaten side in the event and now have six points from three games and are at the top of the table. In the second match of the day, Sindh overcame Northern by three wickets to register their third win in four games. Balochistan opted to bat first against Southern Punjab, the decision backfired as left-armer Zia-ul-Haq ran through the Balochistan batting with a four-wicket haul, conceding 18 runs in his four over spell. Muhammad Imran and Zulfiqar Babar took two wickets each while two batsmen were dismissed run out.

Fahad Iqbal (22) and Gulraiz Sadaf (21) were the only two Balochistan batsmen to offer some resistance. Southern Punjab chased down the target in 15.5 overs for the loss of three wickets.

SCORES IN BRIEF

BALOCHISTAN: 100 all out, 19 overs (Fahad Iqbal 22, Gulraiz Sadaf 21; Zia-ul-Haq 4-18)

SOUTHERN PUNJAB: 101 for 3, 15.5 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 29, Zeeshan Ashraf 25; Atif Jabbar 2-21)

NORTHERN: 140 for 6, 20 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 76; Hassan Khan 2-24, Muhammad Umer 2-28)

SINDH: 144 for 7, 19.2 overs (Saifullah Bangash 47 not out, Jahid Ali 31; Raza Hasan 2-19, Noman Ali 2-30)