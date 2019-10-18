Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the acquittal appeal and maintained 10-year imprisonment of the accused involved in acid attack on a woman.

The trial court awarded 10-year imprisonment to Muhammad Ali Awan for acid attack on Shakeela after trespassing her house in 2010.

A three-member Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and comprised Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Manzoor Malik said the crime of throwing acid on a woman was extremely brutal.

The court after hearing arguments maintained the sentence and dismissed plea of the accused.