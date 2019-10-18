Share:

Decrying the choice of one man to assume the dual role of chief selector and head coach in Misbahul Haq and lambasting the inclusion of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad into the Pakistan squad are some of the arguments Pakistani cricket supporters have voiced in the aftermath of the team’s poor showing in T20s at home. What was strange however, was to hear these feelings echo in the halls of the Senate as the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) summoned PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to answer for the 3-0 whitewash. It is so far unclear what the committee thinks it will achieve through this.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is definitely under the purview of the Committee on IPC, but it is clear that in this case, members of the Committee on IPC look to have taken the role of unhappy cricket fans instead of shouldering their regular senatorial duties. The Committee has jurisdiction over several national bodies such as the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the PCB, the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) and even the Pakistan Boy Scouts and Girl Guide associations, but this does not mean that the Senators are experts in each of these fields.

Members of Senate standing committees are normally chosen because of specialised knowledge or interest in matters related to the body, but this in no way implies that this committee should look to take coaching or management-related decisions concerning the Pakistan team. As senators, the duty of the members of this committee at best, only extends to ensuring that national bodies such as the PCB and others are run fairly and transparently. Perhaps the committee should leave the team and the cricketing system to the experts and go back to watching from the stands or at home.