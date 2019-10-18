Share:

Lifebuoy Shampoo announced its partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to facilitate education for 10,000 girls across Pakistan at an exclusive Press Conference which was held at the TCF school in Korangi.

Having collaborated with TCF last year, the idea behind the renewed engagement is to raise and create awareness about Girl Child Education in Pakistan on a much larger scale.

This vision is powered by insights that indicate that every second girl in Pakistan is out of school. Recognizing the value that can be unlocked by addressing this challenge, Lifebuoy Shampoo is working to secure a better future for girls in Pakistan by raising awareness and enabling their access to education.

Citizens can join hands with Lifebuoy Shampoo and TCF in this effort to raise awareness for Girl Child Education by sharing this message through Lifebuoy Shampoo’s Film “BetiParhaoUsseMazbootBanao” on Facebook or YouTube. Lifebuoy Shampoo will also engage rural communities through meaningful content around the subject to encourage an open mind towards female education and drive an upward shift in girls’ enrollment across Pakistan.

Asima Haq, Director - Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan, expressed her commitment to the cause, saying, “For the last few years, Lifebuoy Shampoo has been talking about raising stronger daughters. In 2018, we embarked on a journey to leverage education as a key enabler to raise stronger daughters in Pakistan. This year we are committed to making a bigger impact by not only raising awareness for girl child education, but also recruiting more girls into the education system by partnering with TCF. We strongly believe that by educating a girl you open up possibilities of a better future not only for her but also her family”.

Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, CEO, The Citizens Foundation, also shared his views on the partnership, “Our organization seeks to address the massive challenge of illiteracy in Pakistan, and every day we witness how educating girls can unlock economic empowerment and wellbeing for entire households and inspire communities around them. I encourage everyone to join hands with us and help raise strong educated daughters who can secure the growth for our country”.