ISLAMABAD - The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), Islamabad organised an oath taking ceremony for Student Council 2019-20 at TMUC, Sector H-11/4 Islamabad in an effort to regularise the student body and encourage Millennials to become more responsible pupils and citizens, said a press release.

National hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan graced the auspicious occasion as a chief guest. Founder and Chief Executive TMUC Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq warmly welcomed and received Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan with Dean Mrs. Safia Farooqui, Director Kholah Malik and TMUC staff and students. His legendary presence excited the crowd to the fullest; it gave Millennials a sense of nationalism and patriotism of all the contributions Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has made for the nation. Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad also honoured the ceremony by his presence.

The students of the elected executive council, President Shahzada Murad Nazir, Vice President Raja Moiz Anwar, and General Secretary Syed Aitzaz delivered speeches on their agendas, pre-election plan and academic events that will be held for students at TMUC. The student council thanked national hero Dr. A Q Khan for all the contributions he has made for our beloved country and also the Founder/CEO of TMUC Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq for giving them the opportunity to be leaders and take initiative.

TMUC Millennials were feeling lucky and proud that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan took the oath from them and distributed badges and sachets to the new members of the student council which they received with immense pride and diligence.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Faisal Mushtaq urged the Millennials to represent The Millennium Universal College TMUC responsibly, study hard and uphold the institution’s heritage and work for its progress. TMUC Millennials vowed under oath that they would faithfully execute their duties as a member of the student council and devote themselves to the serious pursuit of knowledge and truth in order to become a contributing member of the society. Addressing the student council on the occasion chief guest Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan emphasised on the need for the students to be responsible citizens, take initiative and undertake their leadership role to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan. He appreciated the students while also commending the TMUC leadership for providing the students with the right academic atmosphere, guidance and mentorship. Prominent members of the newly installed student council thanked the leadership and urged the students to learn from their seniors while giving them due respect.

TMUC firmly believes in the ideology of cultivating the logical and organised future leaders and nation building in its students by equipping them with the best of analytical abilities and conclusive skills required for facing global challenges.