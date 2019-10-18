Share:

RAWALPINDI - In order to ensure foolproof security of the mourners, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has finalised a comprehensive traffic plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on October 20.

According to the plan, there will be complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle and handcarts on the route of Chehlum processions. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf said on Thursday that emergency squads would also be appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city.

The traffic police have prepared a traffic plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to facilitate the citizens and road users in the city, he said.

He informed that 3 DPs, 14 inspectors, 152 traffic wardens and 32 traffic assistants special would perform duties to ease the traffic flow.

He also said that the officials would also ensure parking at a good distance from the route of processions. The CTO has asked the wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on the suspects and outlaws to maintain law and order situation. Sharing the traffic plan, CTO said the DAV Road would be remained closed for all kind of traffic from College Chowk to Fawara Chowk. Similarly, no vehicular movement would be allowed on City Saddar Road, Kashmiri Bazaar Road, Ganjmandi Road, Bagh Sardaran Road, Gordon College Road, 5th Road, 4th Road, and Asghar Mall Road in order to ensure security for the mourners. He said the traffic coming from Liaquat Bagh to Fawara Chowk would be diverted to Mohan Pura from Mashriq Hotel.

There would be a diversion in Dhoke Ratta and the vehicles would be diverted to alternative routes Mohan Pura towards Machli Mandi. He said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors and DSPs would perform their duties on the routes of the processions. CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said a control room has also been set up to monitor the activities of suspect elements.