Share:

KARACHI - The Superhighway in Karachi was opened for traffic on Thursday after the goods transporters, who were blocking the road, dispersed peacefully after negotiations with Malir SSP.

The transporters had blocked the Superhighway in protest over killings of three truck drivers overnight in firing by unidentified gunmen.

The truck drivers – Niaz Ali, Syed Ayub and Rasool Khan – were killed when they were protesting along with other fellow members at Malir Link Road over campaign against overload trucks.

According to Malir SSP Syed Ali Raza, protestors were attacked before the arrival of police; meanwhile, the investigation is underway into the matter.

On the other hand, Sindh IG has taken the notice of the incident and sought a report from Malir SSP.