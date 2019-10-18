Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday warned India against diverting the western water flow as Pakistan had exclusive rights on three rivers under the Indus Water Treaty.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that any attempt by India to divert the flow of Western rivers will be considered “an act of aggression and Pakistan has the right to respond.”

The spokesperson reacted strongly to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement, threatening to stop the flow of water to Pakistan.

“Pakistan has exclusive rights on the waters of three western rivers under the Indus Water Treaty. Such statements coming from the Indian leadership are another glaring example of the fact that the Modi-led government is bent upon making India an irresponsible aggressor state that has no regard for human rights and international obligations,” he said.

Faisal said that such statements should be eye opener for the world which must realize the government of Modi was a clear threat to peace in South Asia and the World.

Condemning Indian blatant human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said the humanitarian nightmare in the held valley is worsening with continued military lockdown and complete communications blockade.

This, he said, risks lives of people there. He said eight million people in occupied Kashmir remain cut off from the rest of the world.

Faisal said that these inhumane and unilateral actions by India were continuing in spite of international condemnation. He said India, “in a state of panic and in the face of international criticism, is falsely trying to claim normalcy whilst continuing with gross human rights violations in the valley.”

The spokesperson said that the revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir had pushed India into the blind alley and it is not finding way to come out of this situation.

He said that the world leaders were demanding the resolution of this festering dispute. He said resolution of the dispute lies in the plebiscite as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

On the Kartarpur corridor, the spokesperson said that Pakistan had almost completed work on the corridor. Asked about follow-up of the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the spokesperson said Pakistan had already provided the consular access and the next steps, pertaining to logical and legal procedures, had been initiated.

To a question about the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said the visit of the Turkish President had been postponed and it will be rescheduled.

“Pakistan and Turkey have deep brotherly ties and both the countries maintain regular leadership level contacts. Turkey has remained a victim of terrorism for a long time and we need to recognize its legitimate security concerns in the region,” he added.

Faisal said, the Prime Minister called the Turkish President and reiterated Pakistan’s support and solidarity with Turkey.

The spokesperson said, Pakistan continues to support the territorial integrity of Syria and hopes a political solution to the Syrian conflict will be reached at the earliest.

Regarding the outcome of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visits to Saudi Arabia and Iran, the spokesperson said, he “offered to facilitate the two brotherly countries to help reduce tensions in the region and resolve differences of disputes through diplomatic and political means, which was welcomed by both the countries.”