LAHORE - The police arrested 10,165 accused and registered 9,897 FIRs against violation of the Kite Flying Act in the city during the current year. The police recovered 104,000 kites, 2,050 pellets, 6,189 merchandise, 2,549 strings from kite makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown. The City Division Police arrested 2,435 accused,Cantonment Division 2512, Civil Lines Division 1,161, Sadar Division 1,088, Iqbal Town 1,459 and Modal Town Division Police arrested 1,510 accused. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan disclosed this while issuing directions to officers to ensure implementation on the Kite Flying Act in their respective areas.

He directed officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against kite flyers, sellers

and manufacturers.