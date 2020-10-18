Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan while reacting to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Gujranwala said that despite spending Rs1.3 billion the leaders of eleven political parties could not gather more than 8,000 people.

Fayyaz Chohan said that what could have been more shameful for the Opposition than not being able to gather more than about 700 workers per party for the procession.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had gathered more people in the United States than this procession, he maintained. He said that the half-empty Jinnah Stadium was an expression of disengagement of the people from this malicious movement.

After defeat in this first meeting, the Opposition should appear before the courts and accountability bodies with full humility and return the money stolen from the people.