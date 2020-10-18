Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 322,452, after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 641 new cases yesterday.

During the last 24 hours, the virus also claimed 13 more lives, taking the death toll to 6,638. At least 306,640 patients have recovered from the deadly disease in the country since the start of the pandemic. Still 567 patients are in critical condition due to the Covid-19 across the country, official data revealed.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus claimed another life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours bringing the total fatalities to 81. At least 76 more people infected with coronavirus in AJK during the past 24 hours taking the tally to 3,398. At least two more patients have also recovered from the contagion as total number of recoveries reached 2,592 so far. At least 16 more people in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) contracted coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,033. According to officials, eight more people recovered from the disease as the total reached 3,685. No deaths were reported during the past 24 hours. So far 90 people have died due to the Covid-19 in the region.

At least 44 new coronavirus cases were reported in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 38,565. According to the officials, 45 more patients recovered from the disease as the total reached 36,861. No deaths were reported in the province during the past 24 hours. So far 1,265 people have succumbed to the disease.

The coronavirus infected 23 more people in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,644. According to the authorities, no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours as provincial fatalities stood at 146. So far, as many as 15,299 patients have defeated the disease so far.

Punjab’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 101,425, after the authorities reported 124 new cases. Five people died due to the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the provincial death toll to 2,288. Six more Covid deaths took place in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,574. Sindh reported 225 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 141,474.