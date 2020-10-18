Share:

Charsadda - The main accused in rape-cum-murder of a two and a half years old Zenab was produced in the court second time on Saturday where he pleaded not guilty.

Police said the accused, Lal Muhammad, was produced in the court of Civil Judge Sheraz Firdous. Sources said Lal Muhammad alias Budda was not mentally sound and his conversation was not easily understandable.

Police also produced a senior teacher of the disabled persons as interpreter of the accused. Senior teacher Karim Shah is a Grade-17 employee at Social Welfare and Special Education Department. Police said the services of interpreter were acquired to understand the communication of the main accused.

According to police, the accused pleaded not guilty during the proceedings. Judge Sheraz Firdous ordered sending the accused to jail. Lal Muhammad will be produced in the court again on October 31. He was arrested on October 10 from Charsadda. The suspect is aged between 45 to 50 years.

It is worth mentioning that minor Zenab went missing on October 6 and her body was later found dumped in fields.

The report of the medical board confirmed that the minor girl was subjected to sexual abuse. The report also said that the body of the minor girl bore torture marks.