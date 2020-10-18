Share:

ISLAMABAD - The agro-industrial cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been getting momentum in recent months which is a good sign for both China and Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

This cooperation is an important area of CPEC phase II, under which China announced to set up eight new agricultural institutes in Pakistan.

In this connection, private sector has a major role, to be facilitated by both the governments. As agreed, in this area the Chinese private sector will form joint ventures with Pakistani companies.

It was decided that a leading research centre focusing on pest control will be in Karachi. The research will be done on insects and pests and how to protect seeds and plants from these pests.

According to the report, both the countries agreed to work together to produce high-quality inputs, especially seeds, which are direly needed in Pakistan.

The CPEC Authority has also prioritized it and is working to make it operational as soon as possible. Agriculture is one of the seven pillars of the long-term CPEC plan. It has been agreed that both countries will work on enhancing cooperation in the agriculture sector.

The Authority’s sources said, China will assist Pakistan in developing an agro-industrial base, which is negligible at present.

As Chinese firms are way ahead in terms of technology and experience, it will help to build the capability of Pakistani companies.