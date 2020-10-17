Share:

Islamabad-Armed gangs of dacoits and auto-theft gangs have deprived four citizens of cash, mobile phones, jewellery, a car and motorcycle in different parts of federal capital on Saturday.

Separate cases have been registered by police against the criminals on complaints of victims while further investigation was on.

According to details, two dacoits having guns into hands stormed into a marble store located at New Mill Main Road and started slapping the owner of store and a customer sitting there. Later, one of the dacoits snatched cash Rs 290,000, mobile phone and a pistol from the store owner and fled from the scene. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Bani Gala. In the First Information Report (FIR), the victim store owner Waheed Ur Rehman told police two armed men entered in his shop and mugged him. He said the dacoits had not looted the second person who was sitting in his shop as customer. He also asked police to initiate legal action against the man who visited his shop for the first time and was not known to him. Police registered cases and started investigation.

Similarly, a citizen Shehzad Hussain appeared before PS Koral officials and lodged complaint that two armed dacoits robbed her wife of purse containing cash, diamond ring, mobile phone, ATM and other valuables in a strike at Ghauri Town Phase 1.

He asked police to register case against dacoits and to arrest them. Police registered case against the unknown dacoits and started investigation.

Meanwhile, an auto-theft gang lifted a car of Muhammad Ilyas from Sector 1-9/2, the precinct of PS Industrial Area.

They added a motorcycle was also pilfered from Sector G-9/2, the area of PS Karachi Company. Tariq Mehmood, the owner, accused Qaiser Abbas and another person of stealing his motorcycle. Police registered cases against the two men and started investigation.

A 19-year-old married woman was also allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons from Sharifabad area of PS Koral while police registered a case on complaint of Rozi Rehman, the mother in law of the missing lady.