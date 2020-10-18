Share:

Lahore-The Punjab government has provided new modern Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles equipped with the latest technology to Bomb Disposal Squad here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inspected the new bomb disposal vehicles during a handing over ceremony and also saw the modern equipments installed in these vehicles.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar handed over the bomb disposal vehicles to the Bomb Disposal Commander of eight concerned districts.

These modern Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles are equipped with modern equipment including bomb disposal suites, mine detector and disrupters.

Usman Buzdar said that the vehicles equipped with modern facilities and equipment will further enhance the capabilities of the Bomb Disposal Unit in the concerned district and lives and property of the citizens can be protected.

He said that bomb disposal response vehicles will be provided to every district of Punjab.

He lauded the services of Bomb Disposal Unit staff in the war against terrorism. He also lauded the performance of Civil Defence Punjab.

Chief Minister was informed that Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles are already available in 12 districts of Punjab and with the availability of new Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles in 8 more districts, the scope of Bomb Disposal Unit has been extended to 20 districts. Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information and others were present on the occasion.