ISLAMABAD-Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surfaced from self-isolation in Los Angeles to run an errand or two. The 41 year old singer and the 34 year old model were spotted keeping their masks on as they went shopping on Melrose Place. Their latest outing comes after Chrissy took to social media to break her silence after John dedicated an emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to her following their family tragedy. Recently Chrissy also took to social media to break her silence following her tragic loss, sharing her first Instagram update since her miscarriage last month. Posting a screenshot of John’s heart-wrenching tweet following his performance at the Billboard Music Awards, she wrote: ‘We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.’ Chrissy was halfway through her pregnancy with the couple’s third child when she tragically lost the baby a couple of weeks ago.