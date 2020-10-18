Share:

Bahawalpur - Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry directs crackdown against counterfeit spray sellers. According to details, a high level meeting of video link conference was held with the officers of agriculture department in the commissioner’s office, in which the damage caused to the cotton crop by white fly across Punjab was reviewed in detail. It was informed in the meeting that this year’s cotton crop had been severely endangered due to the attack of white fly and other cotton diseases due to counterfeit pesticides. There are fears of a shortage. The Commissioner said that all efforts were being made to make Bahawalpur division number one in Punjab in terms of cotton crop production capacity. In this regard, Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, while taking stern action against the sellers of counterfeit pesticides, has also directed immediate crackdown so that the looters can be punished and the cotton crop can be prevented from damage and shortage.