Education institutions were closed for the sixth month. Finally, on 15 September, the government took the decision of reopening the educational institutes. For the federal education minister and provincial ministers, it was a conscious decision.

The meeting was chaired by Shafqat Mehmood in the National Common and Operation Centre (NCOC), where schools, colleges and universities were announced to be reopened phase-wise.

Although, on the same day, sixteen cases emerged in an educational institute in Islamabad, so the NCOC had ordered to seal the institute for some days.

A case of COVID-19 was detected in the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, and eventually, IBA and Karachi campuses were shut down for two days, although the patient was quarantined in the boys hostel.

Meanwhile, SOPs and similar safety instructions are not followed by students and staffs since due to high temperatures of the weather, in classrooms, students don’t wear masks.

However, the government decision’s is not to be expected as a conclusion,

Despite the implementation of SOPs, cases are emerging in colleges and universities.

It is the responsible duty of parents and school staff to care for children and secure their health in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

MUKHTIAR AHMED,

Kashmore.