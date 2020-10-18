Share:

MULTAN - Recently constructed E-Khidmat Centre started functioning to offer 78 services of different nature to masses. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, on Saturday, visited E-Khidmat Centre and sought briefing on different facilities being provided to local people. As many as 55 staffers of Punjab Information Technology Board were serving in the E-Khidmat Centre, which was equipped with modern technology. The officials briefed the DC that 24 counters were established in the centre, which was constructed at an area of 8 kanal. The government spent Rs150 million on construction of E-Khidmat Centre. The officials added that citizens could get Domicile, Birth, Marriage certificates, learner driving licences, vehicle registration, route permits, token tax, land ownership document, and some other facilities. The E-Khidmat Centre is offering 78 services, hailing from both, federal and provincial governments.