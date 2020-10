Share:

ISLAMABAD - Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be observed on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent has not been sighted, said a notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday. The notification quoting Ruet e Hilal Committee's decision said that the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal would commence from Monday, October 19, 2020.