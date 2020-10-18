Share:

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle on Saturday arrested the former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines Ijaz Haroon and ex-director of PIA human resource department Hanif Pathan in illegal appointment case.

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi has arrested former MD PIA and HR Director, Ijaz Haroon and Hanif Pathan, over making the ‘illegal appointment’ of Salim Sayani as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the national carrier in 2009 after violating the regulations defined for recruitments.

According to FIA officials, Salim Sayani, a Pakistani origin USA national, had been appointed on the salary of $20,000 per month besides other perks and privileges including medical coverage, a 5-star hotel room for three months and family accommodation in Dubai over the expenses of PIA.