Under a controversial normalization deal, an Israeli trade delegation will travel to the Gulf state of Bahrain on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.

In a written statement, Netanyahu said Israel’s first-ever trade delegation to Bahrain will be led by National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat.

The delegation will discuss issues such as aviation, transportation, technology, industry, trade, finance, tourism, agriculture, diplomatic relations, health, and culture in talks with senior Bahraini officials and Americans, said the statement.

During the visit, an additional protocol to the recent controversial pact normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries will also be signed, it added.

On Sept. 15 Bahrain and the UAE agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural, and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.