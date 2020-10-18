Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has removed names of over 5,000 individuals from the Black List, maintained by the Passport Office, which denies people for issuance or re-issuance of their Pakistani passports prohibiting their international travelling.

“About 5,807 individuals have been removed from category “B” of the Black List,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior here.

Taking serious notice of the miseries of Pakistani citizens in the wake of their names on the blacklist for a long duration, Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah had directed the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to convene a meeting of Periodical Review Committee immediately for consideration of cases on merit and their removal after a due process, the ministry said.

Accordingly, the Periodical Review Committee after review of blacklisted citizens under category “B” has recommended removal of 5,807 blacklisted individuals from the list of 42,725 blacklisted individuals.

“The decision was taken in consultation with all relevant agencies/departments on whose instance the individuals were blacklisted.”

The committee meeting was held on October 8 after a lapse of almost four years. The committee’s previous meeting was held on December 2016.

The committee will consider rest of the cases in its forthcoming periodic review as per recommendations of agencies/departments concerned, the ministry said.

Under the directions of the minister for interior, the committee will meet bi-annually to review the cases of blacklisted individuals after detailed deliberations with government agencies or departments.

The Interior Minister already directed the DG Passports to take all steps for facilitation of Pakistani citizens.