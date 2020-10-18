Share:

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has said that government is committed to the rule of law and the constitutional institutions of country are our honor.

Addressing the 5th National Judicial Conference in Karachi, he said that the federal government is working for welfare and development of country.

The Minister said that law ministry has amended some laws to facilitate the common people as they can get their issues resolved sooner.

Minister further said that all the statements of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were an attack on the judiciary and will not be tolerated.

He said that there was unwarranted criticism against the judiciary in Pakistan. He said that only someone who does not know will criticize judiciary or he will deliberately say such things.

Addressing the function, he said that Pakistan s institutions are our red line, everyone must respect the red line, and the situation in Pakistan has reached this point due to corrupt political leadership.