ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has set up a Nutrition Advisory Group (NAG) to provide technical support to departments to overcome the challenge of malnutrition.

The 18-member NAG will prepare a roadmap and National Action Plan (NAP) on countrywide implementation of nutrition plan.

The notification issued said that the competent authority is pleased to set up a Nutrition Advisory Group (NAG) under the ministry with technical and professional staff/experts from the government sector, UN and development partners, academia and civil society which would provide technical oversight and guidance on nutrition policy and programing in the country and carry out sectoral coordination and advocacy around nutrition.

Terms of Reference (TORs) of the NAG include to convene weekly/regular meetings to follow up on the review and revision of National Nutrition PC1 “Tackling Malnutrition Induced Stunting in Pakistan” for its early finalisation for submission for further processing.

It also includes making national nutrition strategy plan and roadmap to oversee the development of technical guidance and to form national action plan and roadmap to support and guide in development and submission in CCI for approval and oversee its countrywide implementation.

The NAG TORs also include to guide the provincial team in implementation, monitoring and reporting of PC1/National Nutrition Action Plan ensuring accountability.

To facilitate and lead the inter-sectoral and multi-sectoral coordination and collaboration regarding nutrition interventions across the country along with the follow up on the national nutrition strategy and action plan.