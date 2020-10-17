Share:

ISLAMABAD-International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) students on Saturday demanded student-centred policies from the new administration to provide them relief.

The Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) of the university in its message said that it has initiated a movement for student-centred policies of the university. The IJT forum rejected the 25 per cent increase in university fee and 100 per cent hike in the degree fee. It also demanded to withdraw the increase in enrolled students’ fee.

Students also demanded from university administration to construct new hostels and collect the semester hostel dues from September 21 and overstay should be included from July 21.

They also demanded renovation of all hostels and establishment of market in the university to facilitate students and all cafes must be opened again. Students’ organisation also demanded to relax the degree clearance process by making it online and more admissions should be announced in PhD and MS programmes.

It also asked for announcing scholarships for the students and recognise the B-TECH degree and also audit of the mosque fund must be done. Students also demanded to open I-10 gate for the students and extend the library time as well.

Separately, Afghan Chargé D’affaires and Acting Ambassador, Rahim Ullah Qatra, called on Dr. Hathal bin Homoud Al-Otaibi, President, IIUI. During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests and educational cooperation were discussed.

The Acting Ambassador congratulated Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as IIUI President and hoped that his leadership will take the university to new heights of academic excellence and progress. He said IIUI is providing quality education to the students of Muslim world. He added that the university produced mentionable graduates who are on key posts in Afghanistan and they are also the ambassadors of IIUI’s message of peace. The Acting Ambassador also thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for a constructive role and supportive role in the Muslim world.

On the occasion, IIUI President said that the university would keep disseminating Islam’s message of peace. Dr. Hathal also said that the university strives to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies, paying equal attention to character building of students in the light of the Islamic teachings and values.