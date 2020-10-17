Share:

Recently the deaths of two boys were reported who had drowned in a river while trying to catch a log. It was also reported that in the area it was common practice for the locals to look for logs in the river and try to catch it for themselves.

Similarly last year it was reported that logs were being illegally transported in trucks carrying sand. The logs were hidden in the sand.

Both these cases highlight the transport method used by illegal tree loggers who go into deep forests to cut trees. They either transport through truck or dump the logs into the river, which they capture downstream.

To stop these illegal loggers who are responsible for deforestation in Pakistan, we need to disrupt their supply chains. Strategically located log capture stations can be installed on rivers to catch all the logs transported illegally through river systems, while trucks carrying goods that can conceal logs should be checked carefully at check points.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Peshawar.