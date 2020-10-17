Share:

India is yet to reconcile and accept the existence of Pakistan and is always busy in plotting conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan. During the 1971 war, India armed, trained and funded Mukhti Bahni and attacked East Pakistan from multiple directions. Because of its location 1000 miles away, it was difficult to support from West Pakistan and therefore resulted in the dismembering of Pakistan. During his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Modi recalled with pride his participation in the campaign to support Mukhti Bahni in East Pakistan.

In his book Inside RAW, The Story of India’s Secret Services, the writer Ashoka Raina writes “Indian sources including journalists have put on record how much RAW had established the network of a separatist movement through cells within East Pakistan and military training camps in India adjoining East Pakistan”. India is now trying hard to damage Pakistan not only from east but also from the west (Afghanistan) in the light of so-called Doval doctrine. According to this doctrine, “India needs to go into the offensive-defensive mode when dealing with Pakistan” and warned Pakistan by saying “you may do one Mumbai, you may lose Balochistan”.

He further said a terror organisation could be bought with money and weapons. In Afghanistan, Indian influence expended after the fall of the Taliban and India started using this soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan. India is fuelling the insurgency in Balochistan, which is actively supported by Indian consulates in Kandahar and Jalalabad. With the start of CPEC, India stepped up its terrorist activities through its proxies like BLA, BRA, TTP and JuH. In the past, former Pakistani Prime Minster Gillani personally handed over a detailed dossier of Indian terrorism in Balochistan to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan proves Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi. Former US Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel is on record of having said, while addressing the Cameron University in Oklahoma in 2011 that, “India has over the years been financing terrorism in Pakistan from across the border”. He further added that “India is using Afghanistan as a second front against Pakistan”. RAW was involved in the kidnapping and killing of Chinese engineers in 2006 and 2016 in Balochistan. The Gwadar Pearl Continental hotel attack claimed by BLA was sponsored by RAW in a bid to sabotage CPEC. The attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was planned in the neighbouring country and executed with the assistance of RAW and India was also behind the attack on Karachi stock exchange building. In an interview to Indian Journalist Karan Thapar, the Prime Minister’s Advisor on National Security Moeed Yousaf said that “Pakistan had proof of Army Public School Peshawar massacre’s mastermind was in contact with an Indian consulate during the attack. He further said India recently spent one million dollars to merge the TTP and four other terrorist organisations under the supervision of RAW officials.

The American magazine “Foreign Policy” has recently exposed the link between India and terrorists in its article “Indians and Central Asians are the new faces of the Islamic State”. Links of Indians in attacks in Afghanistan and Syria have also been unearthed. 44 Indian banks also figured in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by the US bank with a watchdog agency. There are over 2000 transactions valued at over one billion dollars between 2011 to 2017. RAW is also instrumental in exploiting sectarian and sub-nationalist issues in Gilgit-Baltistan. Some dissident individuals who have no standing at all are running a campaign to instigate locals against CPEC and Pakistan. In the past, some persons were arrested in Gilgit who confirmed that they have received funds from RAW to sabotage CPEC and create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan. Recently a nationalist leader and head of banned organisation Abdul Hameed Khan returned to Pakistan unconditionally and offered an apology to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for his anti-state activities. He told a journalist that “during exile, 25000 Euros was paid to me monthly by RAW to create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan”. He confessed that “he played in the hands of the enemy (India). The recent killing of Maulana Adil Khan was again reportedly executed by RAW sponsored terrorists as Prime minister Imran Khan had already warned of sectarian attacks planned by RAW in Pakistan. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said “we have prevented a number of such attempts pre-emptively in the last few months’’. The objective of these attacks is to promote sectarian tension and unrest in Pakistan.

India is also not happy with the peace process in Afghanistan as in a stable Afghanistan she won’t be able to use its soil against Pakistan. India views new development in Afghanistan as a threat to her interest in Afghanistan. India wants Afghanistan to remain unstable, weak to use its soil against Pakistan and CPEC. Indian was also behind the Kabul gurdwara and Jalalabad prison attack, claimed by Daesh. Pakistan is sincerely committed with the Afghanistan peace process however India is adamant in spoiling its efforts. The Taliban has also accused India for playing a negative role in Afghanistan. In a recent book of Yatish Yadav, RAW, a History of India’s Covert Operations, it has been revealed that RAW recruited three Afghan warlords including Ahmed Shah Massoud during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. According to a report published in The News, the book did not mention the names of other two warlords as they still occupy positions in Afghanistan politics. Pakistan provided evidence to the UN of four Indian nationals namely Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik and Angora Appaji for planning and executing terrorist activities from the neighbouring country inside Pakistan. Pakistan proposed the designation of these four India nationals under the UN 1267 sanction as terrorist. They used their work as cover to provide financial and material support to terrorist groups. Angora was in contact with the mastermind of the APS Peshawar attack and Patnaik was the mastermind of the Mastung carnage.

Interestingly, the Mumbai attacks in 2008 were false-flag operations by RAW to malign Pakistan. Elias Davidson in his over 800-page book raised hundreds of questions and no Indian has ever responded to the questions raised by him. The COAS while addressing the passing out parade of PMA cadets said “that Pakistan was subjected to wars, terrorism and economic strangulation, but Alhamdulillah we have survived. The enemies who brought us down to doom and destruction are now watching us in disdain”. The whole nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces in combating terrorism.