ISLAMABAD-She joined Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern and Barbie Ferreira from the A-list campaign. And Kendall Jenner shared more shots modeling a sheer gown from Givenchy’s latest collection to Instagram. The 24 year old used a simple stool prop in the photos posted as she posed in the glamorous gown in an at-home photoshoot. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modeled evening wear, making a dazzling display in a gown embellished with sparkling beads but still sheer enough to reveal blue boots and a matching bra below. Long white opera gloves were also adorned with sparkle and the sometimes reality star wore a chunky silver chain around her neck. A shiny brown bag with heavy hardware sat below the IMG model, who was perched on a high stool in several of the photos. She also got onto the floor in a high-knee squat position as the bag took center stage on the stool above her.