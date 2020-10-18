Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday agreed to the proposed reforms plan to improve utilization of primary healthcare facilities and principally approved establishment of primary care management committees along with composition for basic health units and rural health centres of the province directing the health department that same should be submitted in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet for final approval.

Presiding over a meeting of health department held here, Mahmood Khan said that establishment of separate management committees for primary healthcare institutions was instrumental and need of the hour. He said the ultimate goal of the overall efforts was to ensure efficient services delivery for which billions of rupees were being spent as the operational budget of primary healthcare institutions. “We will have to ensure result-oriented utilization of these resources at all cost,” he added.

Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra, Special Assistant to KP CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the proposed reforms in primary healthcare system, establishment of management committees and other related matters. The meeting was informed that almost Rs10 billion were being spent as operational budget of over thousand primary healthcare facilities in the province. There are 770 basic health units and 111 rural health centres only in settled districts of the province.

“The current model of managing primary health facilities needs to be changed and for this purpose a comprehensive plan has been chalked out,” the meeting was informed. The proposed plan includes few necessary changes in existing management model, improvement of infrastructure and furniture, standardization of service delivery equipments, provision of essential drugs, availability of staff and supervision etc.

The meeting was told that the health department was also developing a policy to introduce rapid diagnostic tests at all primary healthcare facilities including blood glucose, haemoglobin, pregnancy, HIV, malaria, dengue and hepatitis B&C.

The meeting was informed that proposed model was tested in a total of 20 basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs) of Peshawar district on pre pilot project basis and positive results had been noticed. Under the said model BHUs and RHCs can facilitate additional one million patients while implementation cost of model would be Rs2 billion.

The forum was informed that in primary health care facilities some 882 primary care management committees would be constituted whereas in secondary healthcare hospitals 108 health management committees would be formed.

The meeting was also briefed in detail about the proposed constitution of the committees, their objectives, responsibilities and utilization of funds. District health steering committees would also be established to ensure broad supervision of all matters related to management committees.