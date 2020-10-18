Share:

Muhammad Rizwan, by virtue of his consistent performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup, has proved himself the first-choice wicket-keeper with his all-round performance and leadership skills which steered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the finals of the tournament.

Eclipsing past other wicket-keepers, Muhammad Rizwan is the fourth leading run-scorer behind Khurram Manzoor (408) Sohaib Maqsood (393) and Imam ul haq (375) with 364 runs in 11 innings which he scored at an average of 40.44 and strike rate 132. Mohammad Rizwan has scored four 50s with the highest individual score of 99* (not not) in the tournament so far.

Muhammad Rizwan has hit 12 6s and 40 4s in the tournament by now and leads all wicket-keeper batsmen while his nearest rival Zeeshan Ashraf hit 13 6s and 24 4s and both will be playing in the final of the National T20 cup on Sunday to improve their statistics. Bismillah Khan of Balochistan is the other wicket-keeper who hit 9 6s and 20 4s in the tournament while former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could only hit 4 6s and 16 4s in the 11 matches he played while leading Sindh team which lost the second dsemi-final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As a true leader Muhammad Rizwan believed in nurturing young talent under his command. He did not keep wickets in three matches and provided an opportunity to his apprentice Muhammad Haris to prove his credentials with the gloves while he himself played as a fielder and still took four catches in the field.

Among the other wicket-keepers, only Zeeshan Ashraf of the South Punjab scored 245 runs with two 50s at an average of 27.22 and a strike rate of 155. His flambouyant batting style helped South Punjab put up good totals in crucial matches while his mature innings in the semi-final against North (Pakistan) helped dethrone the current title-holders. Kamran Akmal of the Central Punjab also scored 245 runs in 10 matches but his performance was for a losing cause as his team could not make to the semi-finals due to late inclusion of Captain Babur Azam who joined the team in the second-half of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi.