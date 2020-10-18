Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in its upcoming sittings is likely to witness furore on the matter of not issuing ‘production order’ of arrested Member National Assembly (MNA) leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

The Opposition members from PML-N including Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Javed Abbasi other day [Friday]had submitted application in the national assembly secretariat to issue a ‘production order’ of arrested Member National Assembly (MNA) Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif for upcoming session of the National Assembly.

The Opposition, in upcoming sittings of the National Assembly, will create uproar on the matter of not issuing production order of arrested MNAs including Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah.

It may be noted here Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech had also mentioned that production order to any criminal will not be issued. The application of only one arrested member Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has been submitted in the National Assembly secretariat.

Parliamentary sources said that the Speaker’s National Assembly had also made it clear that he had received the application of only leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Application for PPP-P’s MNA Syed Khursheed Shah had never been received in the National Assembly secretariat.

“Application on production order is reviewed after taking legal opinion from legal and constitutional experts... Production order is not issued if the party members not bother to send application for their colleagues,” said sources, quoting speaker national assembly.

It may be noted here the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) , around a week ago, had arrested the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from the Lahore High Court (LHC) after his bail was rejected by the court in the money-laundering case.

The Opposition had already blamed the chair for showing a biased approach with their senior party members.