LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and under supervision of DIG Mehboob Aslam, a blood donation camp was organized at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura for patient children of thalassemia under treatment in Sundas Foundation. Guard of honour was presented to more than forty children suffering from thalassemia disease on their arrival at in Training College. About 200 officers of NHMP donated the blood for Sundas Foundation. Renowned actor, anchor, analyst Khalid Abbas Dar, Suhail Warraich, senior management of Sundas Foundation and large number of NHMP officers were also present at the occasion. At this occasion Commandant NHMP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that there is no other noble deed than saving human life. DIG informed that the department will continue to share hematological data of its employees in whole Pakistan with Sundas Foundation for the purpose of blood donation on volunteer basis. Earlier a Road Safety seminar was also organized at NHMP Training College.

Addressing at the occasion renowned Journalist and analyst Suhail Warraich said that by donating blood Motorway Police officers had knit itself in a tender bond of pain for humanity. He appreciated of Motorway police for joining hands with Sundas Foundation for the noble cause of service of humanity.

He further added that the donation of blood by honest and courteous police officers will be a big gift for thalassemia patients.

Veteran actor Khalid Abbas Dar said that he had always admired Motorway Police for its public friendly dealings and service for humanity.

He informed that he had visited more than sixty countries of the world but he can proudly say that there is no equal to Motorway Police. At the end of the event certificates were distributed among thirty DSPs for successful completion of their promotional course.

All round first Muhammd Danish was presented Cap of Honor, souvenir and cash reward by Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam.

At the end of the event souvenirs and gift hampers were presented to Suhail Warraich, Khalid Abbas Dar, management of Sundas Foundation and children suffering from thalassemia disease.