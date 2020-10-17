Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah on Saturday said that Pakistan has the potential to export up to one billion dollars wood furniture with the government support.

Speaking at the 3-day ‘Furniture Living Expo’ as chief guest, he said the export oriented furniture industry and value-added sectors should be encouraged and facilitated.

The president congratulated the organizer Dr Nazish Faisal, CEO, R F Events for holding such a great exhibition of its kind that is not only focusing on improving the prospects of furniture exports but also supporting the local market. He informed that almost 50 top brands of furniture have participated in this 3-day expo sponsored by Mater Molty Foam. He also appreciated the exhibitors for participating in the expo and showcasing their finest and supreme furniture articles which can be purchased on 50 percent discount.

Mian Tariq Misbah said the exhibitions always play a pivotal role in promoting the products and such exhibitions should be organized on regular basis. He said Pakistan’s furniture exports are just 2.6 million dollars while the global furniture trade is touching 90 billion dollars, adding there is a huge potential for Pakistan to enhance its exports of furniture to USA, Germany, U.K. and France etc. which are top importers of furniture in the world.

With some innovation in this sector, Pakistan can gain a competitive position in this sector at international level, the LCCI president said, adding “All we need is to modernize our furniture designs and market these articles at competitive price both at national and international levels”. He said the Expo will be helpful in promoting and introducing Pakistani furniture, accessories and interiors in and outside Pakistan. He hoped that this exhibition will open new venues to the amazing potential and calibre of Pakistani furniture, fixtures and furnishing goods that are being produced with high quality.

Due to COVID-19, a big demand of furniture has been generated because of coming of winter season and resumption of events, marriages and newly built houses, stores, buildings.