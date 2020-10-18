Share:

Pakistan has reported 16 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 323,019. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,654.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 567 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 141,713 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,559 in Punjab, 38,598 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,996 in Islamabad, 15,669 in Balochistan, 3,437 in Azad Kashmir and 4,047 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,579 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,298 in Punjab, 1,265 in KP, 147 in Balochistan, 194 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 81 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,074,024 coronavirus tests and 32,062 in last 24 hours. 307,069 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 534 patients are in critical condition.