LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said India’s expansionist designs are posing threat to peace in the region.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan has set some conditions for resumption of talks with India. “India wants dialogue. Pakistan has set some conditions including reversal of decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, end of military siege in the valley, release of political prisoners and implementation on the UN resolutions”, he said while speaking at “Meet the Press” Programme of the Lahore Press Club here on Saturday. LPC President Arshad Ansari and other office bearers were also present.

Moeed said Pakistan had been making endeavours for peace and stability in the region and Pakistan’s efforts for peace are not hidden from anyone. The Special Assistant said the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has turned worst especially after India’s 5 August last year illegal step. He said Pakistan has been highlighting India’s atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir at every international forum.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said the Kashmir issue should be resolved as the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiris. He said Pakistan would welcome any dialogue if Kashmiris were recognised as the rightful party. He said India had chosen to take a unilateral decision bypassing the UN resolutions and Simla Agreement. He added India was treating Kashmiris worse than animals. He further said that talking to Indian media recently he had exposed Indian involvement in terrorism attacks inside Pakistan including APS attack and attacks on Chinese Consulate and Karachi Stock Exchange. He added India needed to stop sponsoring terrorism if it really wanted talk.

He said that India tried to propagate the narrative of “shining India” but the world could now see how shining it was. He said today none of its neighbour was ready to sit with India. Saying that he was saddened by one aspect of his recent interview’s feedback, PM’s aide said that Pakistan’s basic message was one of peace and why would it be fearful? He said that over the years terrorism was perceived as Pakistan’s narrative.

It was important to change the narrative and propagate that Pakistan stood for economic security and peace in the region, he said. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a project of progress and prosperity for the region.