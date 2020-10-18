Share:

Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the truce agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia to prevent a further humanitarian crisis.

“This is s a positive development for peace and stability. We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured completely,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response queries from media person regarding the truce of October 18.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan believed that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories.

“Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in line with the several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he said.