LAHORE -: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated Umar Gul on a successful career after he signed off on his 20-year professional career on Friday after Balochistan failed to qualify for the National T20 Cup semifinals. Umar Gul, 36, burst into the circuit in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2002 in New Zealand by claiming 11 wickets at 12.72 following a poor debut 2000-21 season. The lanky pacer played 125 first-class, 213 List-A and 167 T20 matches, in which he collected 987 wickets. In a 237-match international career from 2003 to 2016, Umar captured 427 wickets. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “On behalf of the PCB, I congratulate Umar for an outstanding career and thank him for the contribution he made towards helping to enhance the image and reputation of Pakistan cricket.”