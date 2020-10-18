Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that opposition tried to mobilize people from all over Pakistan for their procession in Gujranwala but failed to convince the people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The people from other parts of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular have rejected the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Addressing a press conference at his resident in Peshawar, Yousafzai said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had always trusted Imran Khan and his vision.

He claimed that the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had shown greater confidence in the policies of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by rejecting the call of the PDM. Shaukat Yousafzai said that PTI had managed to form government in KP for the second time with a two-thirds majority.

Commenting on the speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that due to PPP’s bad governance the entire Karachi population was in trouble. He said Bilawal should first look after the affairs of Karachi and then claim for the agenda of change in rest of the country.

“Overthrowing government is not a child’s play. How can foes of the past become friends today?” said the minister while referring to the joint venture of Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif in the form of PDM. “This is a corrupt gang whose aim is to target institutions, not inflation,” he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said, “The nation stands with its institutions. The hereditary politics of parties in the opposition has brought the country to the brink of disaster. Today, the children of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are trying to enter the politics.”

Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that Imran Khan’s victory in the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan was certain and only he could solve the problems of the nation. The minister expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would also win the upcoming Senate elections.

“The opposition is trying to escape accountability through such agitations and processions in the country. Their accountability will soon come to a conclusion and there will be no compromise on it,” Shaukat Yousafzai said.

Shaukat Yousafzai further said that opposition wanted NRO and trying to stop accountability process. The people had voted for the PTI to end corruption and take effective action against looters. Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with corrupt people and no movement could stop the process of accountability, he said.

The KP minister said the opposition had been allowed to hold rallies. However, no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “It is right of the opposition to get the people out to protest. If the people are not supporting the agenda of the opposition, then the security agencies should not be blamed for that,” said the Minister.