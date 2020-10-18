Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) may be banned over its anti-state activities and speeches by its leadership.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the PML-N tried its best for a deal and several meetings were held for the purpose. One of such meetings was held in the Renaissance Istanbul Hotel in Turkey. He predicted that the PML-N would be divided into parts after Dec 31.

Sh Rashid said that there was no threat to the government from the public gatherings and rallies of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said that governments could not be toppled by organising rallies. He said speech of Nawaz Sharif strengthened Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. He said Nawaz spoke the language of enemies by criticising the Pakistan Army, adding that now it was death of politics of Nawaz in the country.

He said that the PML-N itself voted for the extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and now its leadership was speaking against him and the Pakistan Army. He said that Pakistan Army was protector of the country and soldiers were sacrificing their lives for security of the country.

He said that the PDM kept the media engaged for one month and could not gather as much people as they were expecting. To a question, he said that prices of flour and sugar would decrease in two months.

About the railways, the minister said that all freight trains would now be booked online like all passenger trains. He said that technical allowance of the railways workers was being increased by up to 25 per cent which would facilitated 31,000 workers.

He said that milage allowance of the drivers had also been increased.

He announced that pension would be disbursed among all retired employees on the inaugural day of Hassan Abdal railway station.