LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said in a special statement that while Nawaz Sharif was spewing poison against Pakistani forces, funeral prayers of 20 soldiers were being offered in the same time, who sacrificed their lives for the country in Waziristan and Balochistan. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s speech was going to be celebrated as a happy wedding in our enemy country India. Expressing concern, Raja Basharat said that PML-N was promoting a very dangerous trend in politics. This dangerous game of PML-N was a conspiracy against national security, stability and economy. He said that Nawaz Sharif had taken relief from the judiciary on the pretext of serious illness, so it was a matter of concern for the judiciary as well that a person, who was unable to walk here, was now sitting in London and shouting on Pak Military forces with full vigour. He criticized the opposition’s rally and said that the failure of the PDM rally in Gujranwala has further strengthened Imran Khan’s government. The Law Minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed to the empty seats in the presence of the PML-N and PPP leadership.

He said that it was not appropriate for the opposition leaders to criticize the forces which have made innumerable sacrifices for the country. “It will not enable them to come in power, but other enemies of Pakistan, including India, are certainly feeling happy,” he added.

He said that the opposition can not make the people fool so they should be patient for another three years.

Punjab Cabinet Committee warns resurgence of lockdown if corona SOPs ignored

-District administrations across province directed to ensure implementation of SOPs in marriage halls, educational institutions and public places

LAHORE: - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that after the increase in corona cases in Sindh, preventive measures are needed to be tightened in Punjab and if people do not take precautions, smart lockdown could be resumed in high risk districts and areas.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 at the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, IG Punjab and relevant secretaries were also present on the occasion.

Briefing on the current situation of pandemic in the province, the Secretary Primary Health said that Punjab had been witnessing an increase in the number of new corona victims and deaths in the last few days, especially in Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib and Gujarat that could be regarded as high risk districts in view of increasing number of new cases.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the previous wave of corona in Punjab came after Sindh and Karachi in view of which we need more caution.

Raja Basharat lamented that no restriction of SOPs i.e. wearing of masks and social distancing was witnessed in public gatherings across the province so the Punjab Health Department should formulate new SOPs in this regard and the local district administration should ensure complete implementation thereof. He said that even in the marriage halls, the SOPs were not being followed as per the agreement, which was raising increased fears of a resurgence of the pandemic.

He directed the district administrations across the province to ensure implementation of SOPs in marriage halls, educational institutions and public places and also to launch a massive public awareness campaign on the media.

He said that due to effective measures taken by the government, Punjab is close to defeating corona so the people should show responsibility and protect themselves and others from this deadly pandemic.