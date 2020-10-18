Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers became enthusiastic on Sunday when they saw their leader among them in Karachi and they made a move to make the moment memorable.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared a video on her twitter account in which the workers can be seen cutting a cake right on Maryam Nawaz’s car bonnet while she was travelling from Karachi Airport to the hotel. They celebrated Maryam Nawaz’s (who was born on October 28) birthday in advance.

The PML-N leader has arrived in Karachi to participate in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) power show at Jinnah Bagh.

This is the second rally after Gujranwala showdown by the opposition alliance that fuelled the political temperature to the next level as Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to nab opposition leaders in alleged money laundering cases.

Maryam Nawaz early in the day arrived at Jinnah International Airport where PML-N workers and PPP leader Shehla Raza received her.